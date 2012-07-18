Here's Every Product On The Planet That Has Corn In It [INFOGRAPHIC]

Corn prices are soaring, and this means much more than high corn-on-the-cob prices.



Once off the cob, corn goes into a wide array of different finished goods.

Via Iowa State University’s centre for Crops Research Utilization by way of the National Corn Grower’s Association: a giant infographic showing every thing under the sun made with corn. (Click for larger image.)

Our favourite? FIREWORKS.

Photo: NCGA

SEE MORE — A personal tour of the Midwest’s epic drought

