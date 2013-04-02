Corn Is Getting Creamed

Corn futures continued their massive sell off today as Goldman Sachs cut its price forecast a full dollar, to $6.50 per bushel from $7.50, Reuters reported.



They were down as much as 8 per cent Monday to $6.40, hitting lows not seen since last June.

Here’s the chart:

Investing.comA bearish USDA report Thursday saying corn stocks had come in higher than expected kicked off the collapse.

