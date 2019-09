Corn is getting destroyed right now.



Prices are down by over 4 per cent, trading all the way to a 9-month low.

This comes after last week’s report that corn supplies were much higher than expected.

Here’s look at the trading action via FinViz:

FinVizHere’s a much longer-term look:

FinViz

