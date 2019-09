Corn prices continue to rise. At $8.30 per bushel, it is near an all-time high.



Following a weak USDA crop report, prices briefly surged north of $8.40.

Prices have been elevated as one of the worst droughts in history have caused crop yields to fall.

Photo: FinViz

