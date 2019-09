Earlier this morning, corn prices hit an all-time record high of $8.22 per bushel.



The grain continues to be plagued by drought conditions, which has caused crop yields to tumble. Global food reserves are also shrinking, and proteins like beef and poultry are also getting hit.

Here’s a chart from FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

