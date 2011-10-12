WOW: Check Out These Insanely Complex Corn Mazes Designed By NASA

Photo: The MAiZE Inc.

If you think space can be complex, check out these corn mazes created by NASA.Called Space Farm 7, CNET reports, the mazes honour NASA’s 50 years, and are located in seven regions on the country (Belvedere Plantation in Fredericksburg, VA, Cornbelly’s in Lehi, UT; Dell’ Osso Farms in Lathrop, CA; Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, TX; Liberty Ridge Farm in Schaghticoke, NY; The Rock Ranch in The Rock, GA; and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna, NE).



According to a release, these farms were selected to host the mazes as the top ‘agritourism’ farms in the country:

“We are honored to be chosen to be part of this program,” said Brett Herbst, founder of The MAiZE Inc., which designs and carves the mazes. “Not only do we get to collaborate with other farm operators across the nation in a unified effort to entertain and educate families, we are also going to be part of history in paying tribute to NASA.”

The mazes are open to the public and will have an educational aspect. Even if you don’t live near one of the mazes, anyone can vote for his or her favourite maze and enter to win a trip to the Kennedy Space centre.

