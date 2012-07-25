Corn Trading Briefly Halted After Huge Price Drop

David DeHetre via Flickr



Corn futures have fallen $0.40 a bushel, the most allowed by the Chicago Board of Trade in a single day. Trading in the commodity was halted after testing those lower limit bounds, and are currently priced 5.1 per cent lower at $7.455 a bushel.

Wheat quoting was also temporarily halted in afternoon trade, after prices dropped 6.2 per cent to $8.5575 a bushel.

The CBOT updates daily price limits on a daily basis, the equivalent of a circuit breaker in New York equity exchanges.

Prices of both agriculture commodities have moved violently as the drought across the U.S. aggravated the nation’s crop.

SEE ALSO: The 10 companies crushed by the drought >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.