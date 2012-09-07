Corn Exports Plummet

Photo: fishhawk via flickr

The USDA reported corn exports declined 37 per cent from the previous week and 55 per cent from the prior 4-week average as higher prices continued to weigh on foreign purchasers.There were a total of 235,400 metric tonnes of corn sold abroad.



This was at the low end of the 200,000-350,000 metric tonnes range expected by economists.

Prices were down -0.50 per cent in early trading.

Wheat exports fared better, improving 7 per cent to 600,200 MT.

Net sales of beef also showed gains, rising 17 per cent to 18,200 MT.

