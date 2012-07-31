USDA: The US Corn Crop Is Getting Worse

The USDA is out with its latest crop condition report, and the situation for corn, and the news was bad. But it could have been a lot worse.



The corn crop good/excellent ratio declined by 2 points. Analysts were expecting a 3 point decline.

23 crops were rated “very poor,” compared with 21 last week; 25 were rated “poor,” compared with 24 last week.

Here’s the full report.

Photo: USDA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.