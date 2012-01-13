Corn And Wheat Prices Are Tanking On The New USDA Report

Corn futures were selling hard after today’s USDA report showed that U.S. has 846 million bushels in surplus corn inventories. Corn for March delivery was down $0.40 to $6.11 per bushel, well off its 52-week high of $7.86 per bushel.



Meanwhile, wheat tumbled 6.18% to $6.01 per bushel, and cotton fell 1.14% to 95.77 cents per pound.

Here’s a look at corn tanking today.

