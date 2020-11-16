Incoming Rep. Cori Bush is showing off her thrifted outfits to normalize secondhand fashion on Capitol Hill

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images Democratic Rep.-elect Cori Bush of Missouri pictured speaking at a campaign event on November 1 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Incoming Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has taken to Twitter to open up about what she describes as the “expensive” reality of dressing the part to serve on Capitol Hill.

Bush tweeted on Tuesday that she’s building her congressional wardrobe using thrifted clothes, which inspired other lawmakers to share their affordable fashion tips.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano even chimed in, offering to help Bush with her congressional wardrobe in some capacity.

Bush has since shared videos of her thrifted finds and pictures that show her sifting through clothing racks.

The newly elected representative, who is undergoing orientation as a freshman member of the 117th Congress, is documenting her shopping expeditions for her supporters and followers on social media. On November 11, she shared a series of videos of thrifted pieces she’s found.

Most members of Congress aren’t working class. So when a regular person like me runs, it’s hard to handle everything from how much it costs to run, down to the clothes I’ll need to wear at work. But we make it work. Here's a sneak peak of a few of my thrift fits: Jacket 1 ✅ https://t.co/F3fpW1NC3f pic.twitter.com/etdLfuNx5w — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 12, 2020

If elected to Congress, the first paycheck you get comes at the end of January. If you’re living paycheck to paycheck when you run, you have to find a way to make it months without income. We’ve got to make Congress more accessible to regular people. Jacket 2 ✅ pic.twitter.com/bI8BxqkUgI — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 12, 2020

This is also about the pink tax. The clothes I wear in the Capitol could make headlines, but a man does not have to worry about that. We’ve got to spend more on our wardrobes, and then caring for them costs more on top of that. Jacket 3 ✅ pic.twitter.com/b5HNQRG0po — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 12, 2020

One day earlier, Bush tweeted about her decision to build her congressional wardrobe using thrifted fashion. Her message garnered attention from fellow lawmakers and political candidates, who offered advice for how they style themselves on a budget.

“The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill,” Bush tweeted. “So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow. Should I do a fashion show?”

The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill. So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow. Should I do a fashion show? ⬇️ — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 11, 2020

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of many lawmakers to offer guidance to Bush. Ocasio-Cortez suggested practicing “patience” and creating a “capsule wardrobe,” or seasonal collections of easily interchangeable pieces.

Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis. Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend. @AyannaPressley has the accessory game down Good news is that all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet! ???? https://t.co/X4Cyy8HOwF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has been vocal about thrifting and using clothing rental services to build her own Capitol Hill wardrobe, and about the reality that many lawmakers and political figures are loaned higher-end clothes for magazine photo shoots and media appearances.

Pam Keith, who ran in the 2020 election as a Democratic nominee to represent Florida’s 18th district, seemed to echo Ocasio-Cortez’s tip to lean on rental services. Keith said she uses Rent the Runway to add variety to her wardrobe.

Great idea. My trick is Rent the Runway for more posh outfits. Never have to wear the same outfit twice. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) November 11, 2020

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan told Bush that she gets “the most compliments” on her thrifted outfits.

Cori, I still wear some of my maternity clothes under those blazers. ????????‍♀️ P.S. I get the most compliments from the clothes I got from thrift shops. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 11, 2020

Bush’s tweet and Tlaib’s response caught the attention of a New Zealand lawmaker, Marama Davidson, who said that she wore a thrifted suit on the nation’s election night.

Kia ora, greetings Cori and Rashida. Coleader of the Green Party of Aotearoa NZ here, Minister of the Executive Council. We have a strong proud thrift tradition that extends to elected reps. Here I am wearing my thrift suit on election night.https://t.co/f38tzqYfcy — Marama Davidson MP (@MaramaDavidson) November 11, 2020

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York shared a recommendation with Bush for a Washington, DC-based consignment shop.

Cori- look forward to serving with you. here’s a place i go to that’s near the Capitol in eastern market: https://t.co/KvmJy0wXeV — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) November 11, 2020

Fashion designer and former “Project Runway” winner Christian Siriano also chimed in, telling Bush he is “happy to help.”

Happy to help! — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) November 12, 2020

Like Bush and many of her congressional colleagues, shoppers â€” particularly Gen-Z consumers, according to a report from the online thrifting company ThredUp â€” are gradually leaning into thrifting and rental services as a more sustainable and oftentimes budget-friendly way of building a wardrobe.

ThredUp’s 2020 report predicts that the resale market will nearly double in size, and be worth more than the fast fashion industry, by 2029.

Bush wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that she didn’t want to show off all of her thrifted clothes so as not to spoil the outfits she’ll wear starting in January at the start of her term. But until then, it seems she’ll continue to show off her shopping journey to show that “Thrifted IS congressional.”

Representatives for Christian Siriano did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

