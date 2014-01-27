Why The Corgi Is The Internet's Favourite Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Every year, the American Kennel Club hosts an event called Meet the Breeds, where people get to interact with over 200 different breeds of dogs and cats. We went to Meet the Breeds last fall, and immediately gravitated towards the Internet's favourite dog breed -- the Corgi. Find out everything about the Pembroke Welsh Corgi above. Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei. Originally published in October 2013. Music: "Corgi" by Dale North of Destructoid.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.