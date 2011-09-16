Corey Maggette Has Earned $68 Million But Worries About His "Situation" During Lockout

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

NBA lockout talks are going nowhere fast and that has Corey Maggette worried.Latrell Sprewell once infamously commented “I’ve got a family to feed” when referencing unrest with his $14.6 million contract. Now Maggette is treading in Sprewell’s territory.



“As of right now, everyone is unemployed,” Maggette told Sports Illustrated. “You have to re-evaluate [your situation]. At the end of the day, you’re unemployed right now and you have a job in order to feed your families or whatever.”

It’s completely understandable for someone to worry when paychecks stop arriving. But this isn’t just someone. Maggette’s earned about $68 million in his career.

The NBA players’ union has even gone so far as to advise players against appealing for sympathy.

Maggette didn’t get the message. And that hasn’t stopped him from looking ahead.

“…if you get fired or you have to find yourself another job – you’ve got to put out another resume and pull another gig,” Maggette said.

May I suggest contacting Delonte West? He seems to have a pretty good beat on the subject.

