Controversial former Trump campaign manager's next move is running a consulting firm a block away from the White House

Corey Lewandowski, the controversial former campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, announced Wednesday he is opening a political consulting firm down the block from the White House.

The former campaign manager and CNN contributor announced the launch of Avenue Strategies, which opened Wednesday, and will be joined by Barry Bennett, a Trump senior adviser who was formerly retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson’s campaign manager.

“I will always be President-elect Trump’s biggest supporter,” Lewandowski said in the news release. “After considering multiple opportunities within the administration, I informed him and his team I think I can best help him outside the formal structure of the government. I very much look forward to doing that every day.”

The group’s stated goal is to “ensure the president-elect’s agenda is achieved.”

It will be located at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue, right down the street from the White House.

Politico reported Tuesday that Lewandowski was not expected to be included in the first wave of White House jobs.

Lewandowski was originally let go by the Trump campaign after it went into a tailspin in early June, following a lengthy power struggle with then-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, as well as a controversy surrounding his grabbing of a then-Breitbart News reporter at a Trump event.

