'We're not choosing a Sunday school teacher': Former Trump campaign manager has odd defence of lewd comments

AP Images/Charlie Neibergall Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, center, looks on as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager called the Republican presidential candidate’s newly revealed lewd comments about women “absolutely not defensible,” yet nevertheless asserted that Trump was generally respectful of women.

In a Friday telephone interview on CNN, Corey Lewandowski denied that he had ever heard the Republican presidential nominee make lewd boasts. It came amid the release of a 2005 audio tape that showed Trump boasting about being able to “grab” women “by the p—-” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

“I’ve never heard something like this out of him,” Lewandowski said, telling host Wolf Blitzer that he’s “seen first hand” the respect Trump has for women.

Trump’s comments were recorded on a hot mic while the then-reality television star bantered with the “Access Hollywood” host as they were riding in a bus on the set of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Lewandowski characterised the leaked audio as a “private conversation” and asserted that Trump’s comments did not reflect on-the-job requirements needed to be president.

“Clearly this is not how women should be talked about, but we’re not choosing a Sunday school teacher here,” Lewandowski said.

He added: “Jimmy Carter was the absolute best Sunday school teacher for children. But to have a leader, someone who is tough and will be respected around the world, that’s what we’re doing here.”

For its part, Hillary Clinton’s campaign condemned Trump’s comments.

“This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president,” Clinton’s account tweeted along with a link to The Washington Post, which first broke the story.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.