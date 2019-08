Donald Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who was previously charged with misdemeanour battery on March 29, 2016, may be off the hook. Reports say a Florida prosecutor will not press charges against him.

Produced by Emma Fierberg

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.