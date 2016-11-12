Corey Lewandowski resigns from CNN amid speculation he will serve in Trump White House

Corey Lewandowski, who was fired earlier this year as the campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, resigned his position at CNN on Friday amid speculation he will serve in the Trump administration.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that Lewandowski had left the network, effective immediately.

Lewandowski joined CNN in June just three days after being fired by Trump.

Media critics skewered the cable news network for hiring the political operative, especially when it was revealed he was still accepting payments from the Trump campaign while serving as a political analyst.

A list of officials being considered for senior positions inside the White House was published by the Daily Caller on Thursday night. According to the list, Lewandowski was being considered for the positions of deputy chief of staff for planning and senior adviser to the president.

CNN reported he was spotted outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Friday.

