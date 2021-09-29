Corey Lewandowski is reportedly out at Trump World after allegations of unwanted sexual advances by Republican donor

Former Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at Total Sports Park in Washington, Michigan on April 28, 2018. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski has reportedly parted ways with Trump World, according to NYT reporter Maggie Haberman.

The departure comes hours after Politico reported a Republican donor accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.

Pam Bondi will be taking over Lewandowski’s role, according to Haberman.

Corey Lewandowski, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, is reportedly “no longer associated” with Trump World after a top Republican donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances over the weekend.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that Lewandowski has parted ways with the Trump Organization.

“Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service,” the spokesperson told Haberman. “He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”

The statement comes hours after Politico reported a top Trump donor accused Lewandowski of sexual harassment at a Las Vegas charity event last weekend.

Trashelle Odom told the outlet that Lewandowski “repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”

She also accused the longtime aide of grabbing her leg and buttocks and speaking to her in “sexually graphic terms.”

On Wednesday, Lewandowski relayed a statement from his attorney to Insider’s Jake Lahut.

“Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response,” the statement read.

Lewandowski did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment regarding his departure from Trump World.

According to Haberman, a Trump spokesman said Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, would be taking over MAGA Action in Lewandowski’s stead.