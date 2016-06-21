Fired Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski responds to adviser who cheered his ousting in tweet

CNN Corey Lewandowski appears on CNN after news broke that he was fired from the Donald Trump campaign.

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski fired back at Michael Caputo on Monday, dismissing the top Trump adviser as a mere volunteer who didn’t contribute enough to the campaign to ever grab his attention.

“Michael Caputo is not a senior adviser,” Lewandowski told CNN. “He has no formal role with the campaign.”

The ousted campaign manager added, “I don’t know what he does on the campaign.”

Lewandowski’s remarks came just hours after Caputo celebrated Lewandowski’s firing on Twitter.

“Ding dong the witch is dead,” Caputo tweeted immediately after news broke that Lewandowski had been terminated from the campaign.

Caputo is the director of Trump’s New York campaign and considered to be one of Trump’s most senior advisers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.