Donald Trump parts ways with his campaign manager

Getty Images/Joe Raedle Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Donald Trump parted ways with campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, it was announced on Monday.

Lewandowski has been a controversial figure in this election cycle. His ouster, first reported by The New York Times, came as Trump took a dive in the polls ahead of the general election.

“The Donald J. Trump Campaign for President, which has set a historic record in the Republican Primary having received almost 14 million votes, has today announced that Corey Lewandowski will no longer be working with the campaign,” spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in a statement to the Times. “The campaign is grateful to Corey for his hard work and dedication and we wish him the best in the future.”

An unnamed source told the Times that the campaign had long planned to adjust its team as Trump prepares for the general election.

