Fired Donald Trump campaign manager just landed at CNN

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was hired by CNN as a political commentator, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The news, first reported by Politico, came just three days after Lewandowski was suddenly fired by the Trump campaign.

It did not come as a surprise to political and media observers. Lewandowski granted CNN a lengthy interview immediately after he was terminated from the Trump campaign.

Lewandowski has had a stressed relationship with the press. He refused to apologise to an ex-Breitbart reporter after grabbing her arm at a campaign event, an incident for which he was charged but later not prosecuted. In another instance, he threatened to pull the credentials of reporters unless they remained in the press pen.

Since being fired by Trump, Lewandowski has refused to talk negatively about his former boss. Trump, for his part, praised Lewandowski after he booted him from the campaign, saying Lewandowski did an excellent job but that he needed someone else to take the campaign to the next level.

