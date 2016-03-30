Donald Trump campaign manager charged with simple battery in alleged incident with reporter

Getty Images/Joe Raedle Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, was charged with misdemeanour battery on Tuesday in relation to an incident earlier this month where he was accused of manhandling Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields at a rally.

The Trump campaign released a statement following the news of the charge:

“Mr. Lewandowski is absolutely innocent of this charge. He will enter a plea of not guilty and looks forward to his day in court. He is completely confident that he will be exonerated.”

Fields and several others at Breitbart quit over the site’s handling of the incident earlier this month.

Footage appearing to show the moment the incident occurred was released earlier this morning:

