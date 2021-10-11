Corey Lewandowski is banned from Trump’s properties and people were told to alert security if they see him: report

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is banned from Trump properties, according to The Daily Beast.

The ban came directly from former President Donald Trump, per The Daily Beast.

A high-profile Republican donor accused Lewandowski of stalking and grabbing her in Las Vegas.

Corey Lewandowski, a campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run, is banned from Trump’s properties and events, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

According to the report, the request came at the behest of Trump himself after a Republican Party donor, Trashelle Odom, publicly alleged that Lewandowski “stalked” her and grabbed her “legs and buttocks.”

If Lewandowski is seen at a MAGA event or Trump property, The Daily Beast reported that Trump associates are supposed to alert security or personally shoo him away themselves.

In text messages and an email, Trump confidantes were told to “remove Lewandowski (at least for now) from invitations and emails for upcoming GOP and MAGA festivities,” according to the report.

In 2016, Lewandowski had a similar falling out with Trumpworld after being seen on video grabbing a Breitbart reporter by her arm. Charges were later dropped by Palm Beach County prosecutors in Florida.

Lewandowski did not respond to Insider’s request for comment and has previously denied Odom’s allegation through an attorney.

A representative for Lewandowski sent a statement to The Daily Beast denying the report.

“Neither Mr. Lewandowski nor anyone on his legal team has received any communication consistent with the claim that he has been asked not to go to any Trump property,” they said in the statement. “Absolutely none.”

Trump’s press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The Daily Beast did not receive a response from Trump’s spokesperson, but did reach someone “who answered a call to a phone number for Eric Trump” but “denied being Eric Trump. Asked about Lewandowski, the man hung up.”

The reported Trumpworld rift with Lewandowski resulted in the formation of a new PAC outside of the former campaign manager’s control, described in a recent press release as “the ONLY Trump-approved super PAC,” according to The Daily Beast.

That Super PAC has been rebranded as “Make America Great Again, Again!“