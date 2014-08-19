A Venture Capitalist Who Raised $US100,000 For The ALS 'Ice Bucket Challenge' Died After Diving From A Nantucket Building

Venture capitalist Corey Griffin, who had just raised $US100,000 for the ALS “Ice Bucket Challenge”, died after diving off a building in Nantucket this weekend, the Boston Globe reports. He was 27.

According to Nantucket Police, Griffin dived off the “Juice Guys” building on Straight Wharf at 2 a.m.

Witnesses told police that Griffin floated to the surface and then went under not resurfacing again.

Colin Perry, an off-duty lifeguard who was nearby, made several rescue dives and recovered Griffin from the bottom of the harbor. CPR was unsuccessful, the police report said. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. at Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

Griffin, who worked for New York-based finance firm Risk Assistance Network + Exchange (RANE), was good friends with Pete Frates — the former Boston College baseball captain credited with making the “Strike Out ALS: Ice Bucket Challenge” go viral.

“Team FrateTrain lost a good friend today, Corey Griffin,” Frates posted on Facebook.

“Helping out was nothing new for Griff. He held his own event for me back in 2012, just a few months after diagnosis. He worked his butt off these last few weeks for ALS. We texted everyday, planning and scheming ways to raise funds and plan events.”

Griffin graduated from Babson College. He played hockey at Boston College before transferring to Babson.

After college, he worked for Bain Capital in Boston, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was most recently the director of strategic initiatives for RANE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.