Corey Feldman says a man who allegedly molested him is 'still prominently in the business'

Following Elijah Wood’s recent comments about an alleged rampant child-abuse problem in Hollywood, another former child star, Corey Feldman (“The Goonies,” “The Lost Boys”), has gone back on the record saying that he was sexually abused as a child. And he says that at least one of his abusers is now a prominent figure in the industry.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feldman — who in a 2011 “Nightline” interview and his 2013 reality show, “The Two Coreys,” spoke about being molested by men in Hollywood — went into detail about how the men would enter his and other children’s lives:

“The range was usually 10 to 16. The lure for kids is that they work in adult world. All of their friends become adults and they very rarely get to interact with other kids, especially because they don’t go to school. So unless you happen to be on a movie like ‘Goonies,’ where there are seven kids, for the most part you find yourself being the only kid on the set. You don’t get that interaction, which you crave so badly. So when somebody approaches you and says, ‘Hey, this is a Hollywood party where you get to hang out with the powerful people in Hollywood,’ well that sounds like a great opportunity.”

Feldman said the men would first become your friend and friends with your parents and “the next thing you know they talk to the mums and say, ‘Hey, I want to take Corey out to an event, this would be great for him, let me pick him up and take him.'”

While Wood said his mother kept him away from parties and events that would possibly lead to interactions with men in the industry who prey on young boys, Feldman didn’t have that guidance:

“My father had the party at his office, which was a management company directly across the street from his apartment. One of the guys, the main guy who molested me, he actually was an employee of my father’s. My father hired this man and this man coaxed me into trying every single drug that I ever tried. He says, ‘Hey I’m going to be your best friend, I’ll take you to Disneyland, I’ll take you to the Comedy Store.’ He was my assistant, my driver, my chaperone, and also basically my guardian.”

Feldman said he was never abused at the parties he attended. The acts happened in more private settings and he was molested by numerous men but wasn’t raped.

20th Century Fox (L-R) Corey Haim and Corey Feldman in ‘Licence to Drive.’

Feldman also says his close friend Corey Haim was sexually abused. They were two of the biggest teen idols in the 1980s and have been long linked in the industry. According to Feldman, the molesters were “passing us back and forth to each other.” Haim died in 2010 of an accidental overdose.

Feldman further revealed to THR that one of his molestors is “still prominently in the business today.”

“We’ve run into each other many times but no, I’ve never confronted him,” he said.

“I would love to name names,” Feldman said. “I’d love to be the first to do it. But unfortunately California conveniently enough has a statute of limitations that prevents that from happening. Because if I were to go and mention anybody’s name I would be the one that would be in legal problems and I’m the one that would be sued.”

Feldman said he’s currently in a good place in his life right now. He just released a single titled “Go 4 It,” featuring Snoop Dogg, but “had to go through a lot of therapy” to get where he is.

Feldman believes child sexual abuse in Hollywood has only gotten easier with time.

“It’s more now than ever because nowadays you can use the internet to create fake profiles and fake accounts,” he said. “They reach out to little kids on Twitter, they reach out to little kids on Facebook, and they say, ‘I’m a big producer and I can help you.’ With social media we have more access than ever to everybody. It’s a growing problem, not a shrinking problem.”

Read the entire Hollywood Reporter interview here.

NOW WATCH: Psychiatrists studied 400 movies to find the most realistic psychopath



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.