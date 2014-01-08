CoreLogic: Home Prices Rose For The 21st Straight Month

Home prices (including distressed sales) climbed 11.8% year-over-year in November 2013, marking the 21st straight month of year-over-year increases, according to CoreLogic’s latest home price report.

Excluding distressed sales, home prices edged up 0.3% month-over-month in November compared to October.

“The housing market paused as expected in November for the holiday season with very low month-over-month appreciation,” CoreLogic economist Mark Fleming said in the release.

The CoreLogic pending home price index projects that home prices will rise 11.5% in 2013, making it the best year for home price growth since 2005.