Home Prices Are Climbing At The Fastest Pace Since 1977

Home prices (including distressed sales) climbed 11.9% year-over-year in June, according to CoreLogic’s latest home price report. This is the sixteenth straight monthly rise in home prices. Prices were up 1.9% month-over-month.

Ex-distressed sales (short sales and REO transactions), home prices were up 11% on the year, and 1.8% mum.

Meanwhile, in the first half of the year, home prices were up 10%. “This trend in home price gains is moving at the fastest pace since 1977,” said CoreLogic’s chief economist, Mark Fleming in a press release.

Here are some details from the report:

Including distressed sales home prices rose the most in Nevada, up 26.5% and fell the most in Mississippi, down 2.1%.

Ex-distressed sales home prices climbed the most in Nevada, up 23.6%, and no state saw home prices fall.

The peak-to-current decline in home prices, from April 2006 to June 2013, was 19%.

The CoreLogic Pending home price index suggests that home prices will rise 12.5% on a YoY basis in July, and 1.8% on the month.

Here’s a look at the trajectory of home prices from 2002 on:

