MAP OF THE DAY: The Housing Double Dip Is ON

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading provider of information, analytics and business services, today released its February Home Price Index (HPI) which shows that home prices in the U.S. declined for the seventh month in a row. According to the CoreLogic HPI, national home prices, including distressed sales, declined by 6.7 per cent in February 2011 compared to February 2010 after declining by 5.5 per cent* in January 2011 compared to January 2010. Excluding distressed sales, year-over-year prices declined by 0.1 per cent in February 2011 compared to February 2010 and by 1.4* per cent in January 2011 compared to January 2010. Distressed sales include short sales and real estate owned (REO) transactions.

Here’s a map showin state by state housing carnage.

Photo: CoreLogic

