More Deflation: CPI -0.1%

April inflation was -0.1% vs. 0.1% expected.



Core inflation, ex-food and energy, was 0% vs 0.1% expected.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.1 per cent in April, the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the index increased 2.2 per cent before seasonal adjustment.

The index for energy decreased 1.4 per cent in April and accounted for the seasonally adjusted decline in the all items index. The indexes for gasoline and natural gas both decreased significantly, outweighing increases in the indexes for fuel oil and electricity.

The food index increased 0.2 per cent in April, while the index for all items less food and energy was unchanged. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose sharply in April and accounted for the food increase; other grocery store food groups were mixed and the index for food away from home rose slightly. Within all items less food and energy, the indexes for recreation, airline fares, and medical care all rose in April. Offsetting these increases were declines in the indexes for apparel and for household furnishings and operations. The continuing stability of the index for all items less food and energy has resulted in an increase over the last 12 months of 0.9 per cent, the smallest 12-month increase since January 1966.

