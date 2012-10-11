David Rosenberg's favourite Recession Indicator Is Interesting But Inconclusive

A few minutes ago I took a quick look at the most popular financial news websites, which includes Business Insider (certainly the most entertaining of the bunch), and I was struck by this headline: DAVID ROSENBERG: Here’s Your Big Red Flag That We Could Be Heading For Recession.



I always find Rosenberg’s chronically bearish commentaries of interest and in this case by the fact that he’s reported to view CAPEX as a recession indicator. The Business Insider website included a chart illustrating the year-over year change in the 3-month moving average back to early 2003. Thus the chart only includes one NBER designated recession on which to evaluate the efficacy of CAPEX as a recession indicator.

Adjacent you can see a tiny version of the BI CAPEX chart.

But I was also arrested by the fact that after the latest durable goods report was released, I had also charted the YoY change the 3-month moving average of CAPEX. It was an interesting chart, I thought, but inconclusive. First, let’s take a look at monthly CAPEX, the popular abbreviation for Capital Expenditures, which the FRED database labels as Manufacturers’ New Orders: Nondefense Capital Goods Excluding Aircraft. The data only goes back to February 1992, but in charting the complete series, my version adds another recession, the eight-month contraction in 2001, to the CAPEX context.