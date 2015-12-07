Vikings player has over-the-top touchdown celebration while his team is down 35 points

Scott Davis
Cordarelle patterson tdVia NFL/Twitter

The Minnesota Vikings were getting crushed at home in an important game against the Seattle Seahawks when Vikings receiver Cordarrelle Patterson chose the wrong time to celebrate a touchdown.

Patterson returned a punt for an impressive touchdown, going 101 yards for the Vikings’ first score.

However, the Vikings were tailing 35-0 before the return. Patterson celebrated a bit excessively considering the score.

Here’s the play:

The NFL is a league that sees a lot of celebrations from players, and much of it draws the ire of analysts and fans, who think it goes too far. It’s even more frowned upon when your team is losing by 35.

The NFL world immediately took notice of Patterson’s celebration:

While it was an impressive play, and we’re usually pro-celebration, celebrating like this while down by double-digits to a conference rival isn’t the best look.

NOW WATCH: Kobe Bryant has an insane work ethic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.