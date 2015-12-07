Vikings player has over-the-top touchdown celebration while his team is down 35 points

The Minnesota Vikings were getting crushed at home in an important game against the Seattle Seahawks when Vikings receiver Cordarrelle Patterson chose the wrong time to celebrate a touchdown.

Patterson returned a punt for an impressive touchdown, going 101 yards for the Vikings’ first score.

However, the Vikings were tailing 35-0 before the return. Patterson celebrated a bit excessively considering the score.

Here’s the play:

Cordarrelle Patterson ????????:101 yards UNTOUCHED to the house and busts out the Prime Time high step. #SEAvsMIN https://t.co/8wLj5czDXy

— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2015

The NFL is a league that sees a lot of celebrations from players, and much of it draws the ire of analysts and fans, who think it goes too far. It’s even more frowned upon when your team is losing by 35.

The NFL world immediately took notice of Patterson’s celebration:

Cordarrelle Patterson high-stepped to the end zone and raised the ball in celebration after scoring on a kickoff return that made it 35-7.

— Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 6, 2015

Cordarrelle Patterson is space cadet which means he’s not going to be impacted by “old thinking,” such as dancing down 29 points. #vikings

— Ben Maller (@benmaller) December 6, 2015

Um, Cordarrelle? Check the scoreboard, please.

— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 6, 2015

While it was an impressive play, and we’re usually pro-celebration, celebrating like this while down by double-digits to a conference rival isn’t the best look.

