This chart should terrify the cable TV industry

Cable TV is still how most of us get our video, but that is starting to change, and the younger generations are leading the way.

According to a Nielsen poll of more than 30,000 people worldwide, charted here for us by Statista, people over 50 are more or less satisfied with the way TV works today. But between 20% to 25% of people under the age of 50 plan to cut their cable TV service at some point, and the number is highest among millennials and teens. Similarly, between 20% and 30% of people under 50 subscribe to an online streaming video service like Netflix or Hulu today.

That doesn’t mean the big cable companies will disappear. But they will have to emphasise their own internet services, and additional content services on top of them, to thrive in the new world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.