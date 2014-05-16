People Who Dump Pay TV End Up Using 7X More Bandwidth Than Average

People who are “cord cutters” are bandwidth hogs according to new data from Sandvine, via Re/Code. People who are looking at dumping paying for TV end up watching video through the internet which takes up a lot of bandwidth.

This is part of the conundrum for anyone hoping to disrupt the TV industry by creating a web-based video product. For the most part, the companies that own the pay-TV business also own the internet delivery business. If you stop paying for TV, they will just raise their rates on the internet.

Chart by Statista.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.