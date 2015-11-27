Corbyn says he 'cannot support' airstrikes in Syria and is gambling that Cameron doesn't have the votes for bombing

Jeremy Corbyn has sent a letter to all Labour MPs saying he “cannot support” bombing in Syria. Here is the text of that letter:

Jeremy Corbyn’s letter to MPs. A big, big moment in his leadership of Labour pic.twitter.com/HIsC8yGxoa

— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 26, 2015

However, a majority of his shadow cabinet are in favour of PM David Cameron’s plan to take military action against Islamic State, according to George Eaton of the New Statesman.

Corbyn has said he would not approve a free vote on the issue, and he wants Labour MPs to obey a whip and vote against their consciences — against bombing.

If Corbyn can persuade them to do that, he may inflict a major defeat on Cameron. Here is Eaton:

With the SNP and the Liberal Democrats set to vote against air strikes, Labour’s position is crucial. Having said that he will only act if he can achieve a “clear majority”, Cameron may pull the vote if Corbyn whips his party against.

The problem is that if Corbyn loses this vote — and Cameron gets his majority in favour, due to a significant number of Labour MPs — then it will fuel the anti-Corbyn rebellion on the Labour benches that believes not having a coherent line in favour of action makes Labour unfit for government.

Here is the BBC’s account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.