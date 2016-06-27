Jeremy Corbyn announced a huge reshuffle of his crumbling shadow cabinet

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attends a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at St Paul’s Cathedral. Photo: Jack Hill – WPA Pool/ Getty.

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced a major reshuffle of his shadow cabinet after mass resignations over the weekend threw the UK’s opposition party into turmoil and left Corbyn with only half a frontbench team.

Corbyn has promoted several of his most loyal supporters into key shadow cabinet positions. Several were only elected as MPs for the first time at last year’s general election. Here is a list of Corbyn’s new appointments:

Shadow Foreign Secretary – Emily Thornberry

Shadow Health Secretary — Diane Abbott

Shadow Education Secretary — Pat Glass

Shadow Transport Secretary — Andy McDonald

Shadow Defence Secretary — Clive Lewis

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury — Rebecca Long-Bailey

Shadow International Development Secretary — Kate Osamor

Shadow Environment Food and Rural Affairs Secretary — Rachel Maskell

Shadow Voter Engagement and Youth Affairs — Cat Smith

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary — Dave Anderson

Labour’s leader has rewarded two of his key lieutenants, Diane Abbott and Emily Thornberry with crucial shadow cabinet positions

The reshuffle comes against a background of infighting within the party, after a vote of no confidence was proposed by MP Margaret Hodge on Friday. That triggered what essentially amounts to a coup attempt on the leader. Corbyn has said he will not be moved from the leadership despite a full-scale coup against him by the parliamentary Labour party, which began on Sunday with 11 resignations from his shadow cabinet.

In a statement, Corbyn said, “I regret there have been resignations today from my shadow cabinet. But I am not going to betray the trust of those who voted for me – or the millions of supporters across the country who need Labour to represent them.”

