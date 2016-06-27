Jeremy Corbyn announced a huge reshuffle of his crumbling shadow cabinet

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced a major reshuffle of his shadow cabinet after mass resignations over the weekend threw the UK’s opposition party into turmoil and left Corbyn with only half a frontbench team.
Corbyn has promoted several of his most loyal supporters into key shadow cabinet positions. Several were only elected as MPs for the first time at last year’s general election. Here is a list of Corbyn’s new appointments:
- Shadow Foreign Secretary – Emily Thornberry
- Shadow Health Secretary — Diane Abbott
- Shadow Education Secretary — Pat Glass
- Shadow Transport Secretary — Andy McDonald
- Shadow Defence Secretary — Clive Lewis
- Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury — Rebecca Long-Bailey
- Shadow International Development Secretary — Kate Osamor
- Shadow Environment Food and Rural Affairs Secretary — Rachel Maskell
- Shadow Voter Engagement and Youth Affairs — Cat Smith
- Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary — Dave Anderson
Labour’s leader has rewarded two of his key lieutenants, Diane Abbott and Emily Thornberry with crucial shadow cabinet positions
The reshuffle comes against a background of infighting within the party, after a vote of no confidence was proposed by MP Margaret Hodge on Friday. That triggered what essentially amounts to a coup attempt on the leader. Corbyn has said he will not be moved from the leadership despite a full-scale coup against him by the parliamentary Labour party, which began on Sunday with 11 resignations from his shadow cabinet.
In a statement, Corbyn said, “I regret there have been resignations today from my shadow cabinet. But I am not going to betray the trust of those who voted for me – or the millions of supporters across the country who need Labour to represent them.”
