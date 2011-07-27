HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gilded Coral Gables Mansion On Sale For $18 Million

This ornate, Mediterranean-style mansion in Coral Gables, FL is totally over-the-top; every square inch is covered in marble, lush fabric, or wrought iron.The home sits on an acre of bayfront property and has tons of neat amenities. Built in 2005, it’s located in a gated community with a private beach, lit tennis courts, and private roads.

It has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus a grand double marble staircase, wine cellar, gym, and billiard room.

And it can be yours for a cool $18 million (via Homes of the Rich).

The home sits on an acre of bayfront property

It has 13,835 square feet of living space

The property is covered in palm trees

And has beach access

The large pool

And waterfront

An ornate fountain

The hot tub is visible in the background

The double grand staircase

Marble everywhere

The home is filled with columns and statues

The living room

A sitting room, with decadent ceiling

The billiards room

The media room

Another dining nook

The kitchen -- more marble

The wine cellar

The library

The gym

The master bathroom, complete with mural

A private balcony

One of eight bedrooms

Sitting area in a bedroom

A marble bathroom

Another bedroom

Sitting room with a fireplace

Teddy bear decor

Want more? Here's a video tour:

