An estate in one of Florida's ritziest neighbourhoods is on the market for $48 million — and it could become the most expensive home ever sold in the ultra-wealthy community. Here's a look inside the sprawling mansion.

Libertina Brandt
  • A mansion in Coral Gables – a wealthy suburb of Miami, Florida- is on the market for $US48 million.
  • If the estate sells for or near its asking price, it will become the most expensive home ever sold in the suburb,The Wall Street Journal‘s Katherine Clarke reported in October.
  • The mansion sits on a 62,000-square-foot waterfront lot and boasts 14,492-square feet of space.
The newly constructed property, which sits on a 62,000-square-foot waterfront lot, is located in Gables Estates, a private, gated community in Coral Gables, which is itself a suburb of Miami, Florida.

Gables Estates hugs the shores of Biscayne Bay and is roughly an hour from Miami Beach by car.

If the estate sells for or near its asking price, it will become the most expensive home ever sold in the suburb, The Wall Street Journal‘s Katherine Clarke reported in October.

The property listing is currently held by Judy Zeder and Nathan Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Keep reading for a look inside the luxurious estate.

This $US48 million mansion is located in Gables Estates, which is a private, gated community within the Coral Gables suburb of Miami, Florida.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Gables Estates hugs the shores of Biscayne Bay and is roughly an hour from Miami Beach by car.

Source: Miami Luxury Homes, Google Maps

If this estate sells for or near the asking price, it will become the most expensive home ever sold in the suburb, per The Wall Street Journal. The current record was set in 2017 when a home in the area sold for $US43.7 million.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The mansion sits on a 62,000-square-foot waterfront lot. At the entrance of the home, residents and guests are greeted with a spacious foyer that boasts a custom-designed spiral staircase.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Here’s a closer look at the spiral staircase from above.

Source: Coldwell Banker

The main house on the estate, which was completed in 2018, spans 14,492 square feet.

The formal living room.

Source: Coldwell Banker

It was designed by Rafael Portuondo, an American architect.

The kitchen.

Source: Coldwell Banker

The kitchen opens up into a spacious family room that leads to a bar and a wine room that can house 2,200 bottles.

The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Emilio Collavino and Lifestyle Production Group

Source: Coldwell Banker

Here’s a closer look at the bar …

Source: Coldwell Banker

… and a peek into the wine room.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Along with multiple dining and living areas, the home also has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

A dining area.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Upstairs, the master bedroom includes a master bathroom and an outdoor terrace with its own fountain.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Here’s a closer look at the spacious master bathroom …

Source: Coldwell Banker

… and at the outdoor terrace.

Source: Coldwell Banker

The home also comes with a variety of amenities, including an office that sits adjacent to the formal living room.

Source: Coldwell Banker

Outside, there’s a large backyard patio and an infinity pool that flows into a Jacuzzi.

Source: Coldwell Banker

The home is currently represented by Judy Zeder and Nathan Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Source: Coldwell Banker

