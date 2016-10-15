An irresponsible obituary for the Great Barrier reef has gone viral -- here's what's actually going on

We’re in the midst of the worst coral bleaching event in recorded history. To raise awareness for this, “Outside” published an obituary for the Great Barrier Reef that has gone viral.

But there’s one problem: the Great Barrier Reef is still alive.

According to a study earlier this year, 95% of the reef is severely bleached, but that doesn’t mean it’s dead, and scientists recently told the Huffington Post that the obituary was extremely irresponsible.

This video explains what coral bleaching is and what kind of state the Great Barrier Reef is actually in.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.