We’re in the midst of the worst coral bleaching event in recorded history. Coral bleaching is the name experts give to the growing number of bright-white coral popping up around the world. It’s not a new, invasive species of coral. It’s actually a sign of something much worse.

Produced by Jessica Orwig

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.