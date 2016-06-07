A lingerie expert reveals a common misunderstanding among consumers

Mallory Schlossberg
It’s no secret that people don’t want to shell out money for clothes anymore.
Thanks to endless promotions and the rise of fast fashion, they have been conditioned to look for the sale tag or a low price.

But there’s a downside to this expectation that everything should be inexpensive: if they’re unwilling to pay a premium, they can’t demand a premium product.

Cora Harrington, lingerie expert and Editor-in-Chief of popular blog The Lingerie Addict, recently broke this down on Twitter, specifically when it comes to bras.

Her primary argument is that something that is actually high quality shouldn’t cost that little. In fact, she tweeted, “cheap clothes are cheap b/c a few corners got cut.”

There are ways to get premium products for a cheaper price, like buying discontinued styles on EBay, she said. 

And of course people don’t want to pay full price if for poor quality. But Harrington asserts that if it is high quality, they should be ready to fork over the money and understand why they’re paying what they’re paying.

