COPYCAT: Another Idiot Just Tweeted An Airline Terrorist Threat

Bring back funeral selfies, this new teen trend is way worse.

This morning, the 14-year-old girl who allegedly tweeted American Airlines yesterday threatening them with plans of a terrorist attack was arrested.

Now, the copycats.

A user by the name of @TwerkCunt (charming), has tweeted the following to Southwest Airlines, who then responded:

The rest of @TwerkCunt’s tweets seem to follow in the same vein as 14-year-old Sarah’s to American Airlines:

Southwest Air has not yet responded to Business Insider regarding this issue.

H/T Charlotte Charades

