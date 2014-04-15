COPYCAT: Another Idiot Just Tweeted An Airline Terrorist Threat

Bring back funeral selfies, this new teen trend is way worse.
This morning, the 14-year-old girl who allegedly tweeted American Airlines yesterday threatening them with plans of a terrorist attack was arrested.
Now, the copycats.
A user by the name of @TwerkCunt (charming), has tweeted the following to Southwest Airlines, who then responded:
The rest of @TwerkCunt’s tweets seem to follow in the same vein as 14-year-old Sarah’s to American Airlines:
Southwest Air has not yet responded to Business Insider regarding this issue.
