Copy These Smart Ways To Use Pinterest For Your Business

With Pinterest claiming to be the fastest growing website ever, it’s probably about time your business thinks about getting on it.
Previously, we covered some tips for pushing your brand on Pinterest.
Now, here are some media companies that are already using Pinterest well, and what you should steal from their approaches.
emphasise unique traits of your brand. The Wall Street Journal has a board specifically for its striking signature hedcut drawings.
Be quirky. The Newsweek/Daily Beast Pinterest has a board filled with pictures of Rick Santorum wearing sweater-vests.
Provide some extra colour. The TODAY Show features coverage of what's happening behind the scenes during filming.
If it's interesting to you, it'll be interesting to your followers. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was clearly just appealing to his own taste when he posted this goofy picture. But if your brand has a following, consumers will appreciate it.
