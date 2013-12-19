One Cop's Violent Facebook Rant About Obama Earned Him A Suspension

AP President Barack Obama

In Pleasantville, N.Y., Police Officer Peter Burns has been suspended and faces firing after he posted a racist rant about President Barack Obama on his Facebook page.

The Journal News reports t

he post, which went up on Dec. 11th on a Facebook profile page Burns operated under the name “Coon Trapper,” contained “a racial slur, made reference to “1st amendment NSA” and described Obama as ‘un-American.'”

The post reads,

The fact that he (Obama) is still alive bewilders me. Go die in a shallow grave you Muslim commie …

Pleasantville Police Chief Richard Love announced yesterday that Burns has been relieved of his duties and placed on paid administrative leave, noting that the Facebook post contained “despicable statements” that “are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The “Coon Trapper” profile page, which was deleted yesterday morning, contained photos of Burns in hunting gear and included links to hunting websites. The page’s settings were private, so only Burns’ friends on the social media platform had access to the Obama post and others on his page.

