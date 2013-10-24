Cops Shoot And Kill 13-Year-Old Boy Playing With Toy Rifle In California

Cops in Santa Rosa, Calif. shot and killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with a toy rifle Tuesday, The Press Democrat

reports.

Two sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon when they saw the boy, Andy Lopez, walking with the fake gun.

This is what happened after police spotted Andy, according to a report from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office:

The two deputies repeatedly ordered the subject to drop the rifle and at some point immediately thereafter, the deputies fired several rounds from their handguns at the subject striking him several times. The subject fell to the ground and landed on top of the rifle he was carrying.

After he was shot, deputies ordered Andy to move away from the “weapon” and then handcuffed him. He was reportedly unresponsive at that point, according to the report.

Andy was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Santa Rosa police and the District Attorney are investigating the incident, and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.