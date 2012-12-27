Report: NBC Showed The 30-Bullet Magazine On Meet The Press After D.C. Cops Refused Its Request To Do So

Photo: YouTube/MidweekPolitics

NBC asked Washington D.C. police if it could use a 30-bullet magazine on “Meet the Press,” but police denied that request, The Washington Post reports.The network apparently went ahead and obtained the high-capacity magazine, which Meet the Press host David Gregory displayed Sunday while interviewing the head of the National Rifle Association.



Police are now investigating whether the show violated D.C.’s ban on semiautomatic weapons and the high-capacity magazines used in those weapons, on the heels of an outcry from the conservative blogosphere.

Here’s an email D.C. police sent to the blog Patriot Perspective, which a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman confirmed to the Post was accurate:

MPD has received numerous emails informing us of the segment. NBC contacted MPD inquiring if they could use a high-capacity magazine for their segment. NBC was informed that possession of a high-capacity magazines is not permissible and their request was denied.

It’s not clear how Meet the Press obtained the high-capacity magazine used on Sunday’s show.

A representative for NBC did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, nor did a representative for the D.C. police department.

