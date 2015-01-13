Cops Pepper Spray Ohio State Students During Riot Over Football Championship Win

Pamela Engel
Ohio State Oregon winJamie Squire / Getty ImagesDefensive lineman Kosta Karageorge #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks 42 to 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Ohio State Buckeyes upset the Oregon Ducks to win the the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.

Celebrations over the big win got so intense that a SWAT team was called in and police used pepper spray on groups of people on campus.

Once the game ended, thousands of fans reportedly came streaming out of bars, campus buildings, and the student union, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Cops started intervening once people began blocking North High Street, a major thoroughfare near campus.

This is what the scene looked like after the game ended:

Shortly before the pepper spray shower. #PepperSprayIsDelicious #GoBucks #ImTooOldForThis #BrBGonnaFlipACar

A video posted by Justin Henderson (@jhen3443) on Jan 12, 2015 at 9:59pm PST

Many revelers stayed on High Street despite the tear gas, and the situation quickly got out of hand:

Some people lit fires and stormed the Ohio State stadium (which is not where the game was):

Police were eventually successful in clearing the area, but the crowds were initially very persistent with staying on the street.

SWAT teams resorted to releasing canisters of tear gas to disperse the partiers, and at first people kept coming back even after the gas was released, according to Dispatch reporter Josh Jarman. Authorities releasing more tear gas canisters in rapid succession on the student union lawn eventually cleared everyone out.

