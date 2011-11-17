Cops Patrolling Occupy Wall Street Can't Stop Raving About This iPhone App

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

New York Police Department officers are working a lot of overtime to make sure all hell doesn’t break loose in Zucotti Park like it did in Oakland, Calif.Now they have an app to make sure they are getting paid their dues.



When we talked to some of the officers at the Occupy Wall Street protest in Zucotti Park last night, they couldn’t stop talking about the app. It was so cheap and so easy to use that just about everyone had downloaded it, they said. About a dozen of the officers there told us it ranged from “awesome” to “sweet.”

As far as typical apps go, it’s pretty low-tech — but it looks like it gets the job done.

