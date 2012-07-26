Cops Investigating Hacker Who Stole Nude Pics Off Carly Rae Jepsen's Computer—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyThe “Call Me Maybe” singer is trying to stop nude photos from leaking, but says the alleged sex tape is “obviously not me.”Canadian cops are investigating a hacker who stole racy, nude photos of “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen from her computer and has been trying to sell them to various media outlets. “The hacker could face serious charges, including criminal harassment and unauthorised access of a computer and could spend some serious time in prison,” reports TMZ. Meanwhile, Jepsen says the alleged sex tape is “Ridiculous. Obviously not me.”
- Here’s what Nicki Minaj, Alyssa Milano, Russell Simmons and others have to say following the unexpected death of 74-year-old actor Sherman Hemsley.
- “Gangster Squad,” starring Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Emma Stone and Josh Brolin, has officially been postponed to 2013. The film features a movie theatre shooting scene that will now be re-shot after the “Dark Knight Rises” massacre.
- Russell Brand will be charged for throwing a paparazzi’s iPhone through a glass window in New Orleans in March. Brand explained his actions via Twitter, saying “Since Steve Jobs died I cannot bear to see anyone use an iphone irreverently, what I did was a tribute to his memory.”
- Sharon Osbourne is leaving “America’s Got Talent” and announced the news on Twitter, writing “My darling @HowardStern, money is not the reason I’m not returning to @nbcagt, it’s because…” but then never finished her statement. NBC would not comment, and a rep for Osbourne has yet to confirm a definite departure.
- Oxygen has ordered a 10-episode docuseries starring “Extra” co-host and recent “Dancing With The Stars” contestant Maria Menounos.
- Gisele Bundchen finally confirms she is pregant with her second child by baring her baby bump in a bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica.
- After Nate Dogg’s death last year, the rapper leaves $200k in real estate to be divvied up between his six children. Nate’s earnings from his music catalogue will ultimately be added to the pot.
