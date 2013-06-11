Cops In Turkey Raid Square With Teargas

Cops in Turkey have raided Taksim Square, the cite of major protests over the last weeks.



The ostensible reason is to clean it up, and not to disperse protesters. But as you can see in this video from RT, there was use of tear gas, which did cause protesters to disperse. Recall that when Occupy Wall Street was first raided, the ostensible aim was similar: To clean up the square.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.