Digging a tunnel to rob a bank?



It’s like something out of a movie.

But it actually happened in Berlin a few days ago.

And now German police have released images of it.

Here’s a video clip showing images/video (HT: Sky News)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s another video from the AP:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.